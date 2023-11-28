Gendell Jeffrey L Boosts Stake in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,688,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851,966 shares during the quarter. Nine Energy Service accounts for 0.8% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 7.60% of Nine Energy Service worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 1,936.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 16,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 196,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

NINE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nine Energy Service from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NINE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 818,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,594. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.63. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.10 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.54%. On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

