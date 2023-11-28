Gendell Jeffrey L Boosts Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 3.86% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Shares of PEBK stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $152.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.63. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $34.88.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 17.76%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 26.30%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.