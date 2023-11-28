Gendell Jeffrey L Buys 367,776 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,419,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,776 shares during the period. KLX Energy Services comprises 1.1% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 8.65% of KLX Energy Services worth $14,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLXE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $138,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 18.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $696,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

KLXE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. 45,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

Insider Transactions at KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services ( NASDAQ:KLXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 185.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $137,166.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,261.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $137,166.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,261.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,244 shares of company stock valued at $440,222. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

