Gendell Jeffrey L Buys New Shares in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.08% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 157,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $183,144.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,602,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,723.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 157,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $183,144.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,602,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,723.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 49,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,516. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 290,686 shares of company stock valued at $330,947. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:BW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,364. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $142.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.