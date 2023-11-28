Gendell Jeffrey L Has $1.82 Million Stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Gendell Jeffrey L trimmed its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,732 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.89% of Core Molding Technologies worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Core Molding Technologies

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 6,365 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $163,707.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $154,706.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,198,698.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 6,365 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $163,707.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,540.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,489. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 52,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $158.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.73 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.20%.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

