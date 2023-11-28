Gendell Jeffrey L Has $20.41 Million Stock Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares during the quarter. Nabors Industries accounts for about 1.6% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 2.30% of Nabors Industries worth $20,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 165.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NBR traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.88. 167,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,993. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.17. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $190.90. The firm has a market cap of $832.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $744.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nabors Industries news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

NBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

