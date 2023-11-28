Gendell Jeffrey L Has $22.82 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises approximately 1.8% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.35% of Mohawk Industries worth $22,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,090,000 after buying an additional 306,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,331,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,514,000 after buying an additional 135,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.13.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.79. 420,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,137. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average of $94.59. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

