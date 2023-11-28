Gendell Jeffrey L Has $3.15 Million Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Gendell Jeffrey L cut its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,097 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.48% of SunCoke Energy worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 95,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SXC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $756.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.27.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunCoke Energy

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $153,242.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,793.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.