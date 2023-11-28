Gendell Jeffrey L Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 2.73% of Beyond Air worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air Stock Performance

Shares of Beyond Air stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,482. Beyond Air, Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $7.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XAIR

Beyond Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.