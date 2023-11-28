Gendell Jeffrey L Has $45.18 Million Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,235 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx makes up 3.5% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 5.35% of BlueLinx worth $45,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 900,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 68,503 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 41,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 39,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of BlueLinx stock traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,888. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $98.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.83.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $809.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.60 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $272,655.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $272,655.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $464,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,866. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

