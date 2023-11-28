Gendell Jeffrey L Has $815,000 Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,055 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.89% of Orion Group worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Orion Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 328,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Orion Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 48,422 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Orion Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. 18,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.06 million. Analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orion Group

Orion Group Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.