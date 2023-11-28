Gendell Jeffrey L Increases Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 77,939 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne comprises approximately 0.9% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.34% of Helmerich & Payne worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502 in the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.46. 502,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

