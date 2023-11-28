Gendell Jeffrey L Lowers Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 999,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,013 shares during the period. Select Water Solutions accounts for about 0.6% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.82% of Select Water Solutions worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,273,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,918,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 18.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,502,000 after buying an additional 790,547 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,514,000 after buying an additional 360,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,390,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 84,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 42.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after buying an additional 884,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WTTR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. 241,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $874.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.94. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $389.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.59 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 3.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This is an increase from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Insider Transactions at Select Water Solutions

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.