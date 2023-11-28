Gendell Jeffrey L Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Gendell Jeffrey L lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,026 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 8.73% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,581. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46. The company has a market cap of $238.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

