Gendell Jeffrey L Purchases 1,251,518 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 209.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849,681 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251,518 shares during the period. Peabody Energy comprises approximately 3.1% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 1.39% of Peabody Energy worth $40,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 397,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,250 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $181,321,000 after buying an additional 420,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peabody Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,191,556 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $184,102,000 after buying an additional 383,010 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Peabody Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,359,137 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $137,811,000 after buying an additional 484,574 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Peabody Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,026 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $159,105,000 after buying an additional 649,904 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

BTU traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,404. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 35,900 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $848,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,214,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,659,183. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,429,730 shares of company stock worth $33,679,455. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Peabody Energy

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

