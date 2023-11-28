Gendell Jeffrey L Purchases 27,997 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,997 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.79% of Northwest Pipe worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,913,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,853,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 378,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 31,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 315,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,910. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $258.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northwest Pipe

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

