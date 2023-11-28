Gendell Jeffrey L Raises Stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,127 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 1.07% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,777.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

FENC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. 22,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,705. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $223.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 25,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,341.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,875.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

