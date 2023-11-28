Gendell Jeffrey L Reduces Stock Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Gendell Jeffrey L lessened its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,059,866 shares during the quarter. LSB Industries makes up approximately 0.8% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 1.35% of LSB Industries worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in LSB Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in LSB Industries by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in LSB Industries by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in LSB Industries by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 733,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 453,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

LSB Industries stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $622.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.15. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $114.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

