Gendell Jeffrey L Sells 10,000 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Gendell Jeffrey L reduced its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.29% of Ambac Financial Group worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1,426.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 913,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 853,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 613.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 707,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after buying an additional 480,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1,802.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 434,005 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,943,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,108.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMBC. Compass Point raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Ambac Financial Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. 102,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $672.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.10. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.