Gendell Jeffrey L Sells 10,000 Shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE)

Gendell Jeffrey L trimmed its holdings in shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,804,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. INNOVATE accounts for approximately 0.5% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 4.81% of INNOVATE worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VATE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of INNOVATE by 74,703,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,735,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of INNOVATE by 241.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,139 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of INNOVATE by 554.3% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of INNOVATE by 549.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 553,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of INNOVATE by 96.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 443,285 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VATE traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 42,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,043. INNOVATE Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

