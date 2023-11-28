Gendell Jeffrey L Sells 144,569 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144,569 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.16% of Core Laboratories worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. 126,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,879. Core Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLB

About Core Laboratories

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.