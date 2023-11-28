Gendell Jeffrey L Sells 21,574 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Gendell Jeffrey L cut its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,574 shares during the period. CONSOL Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.49% of CONSOL Energy worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after buying an additional 407,651 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,716,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,304,000 after buying an additional 904,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after buying an additional 223,987 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 770,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after purchasing an additional 76,448 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $1,005,620.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,991.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CEIX stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.40. The company had a trading volume of 123,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,169. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.80. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $112.49.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

