Gendell Jeffrey L Sells 263,725 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Gendell Jeffrey L trimmed its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,725 shares during the quarter. Liberty Energy accounts for 0.7% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.41% of Liberty Energy worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at $869,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at $172,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,720,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $1,040,295.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 796,454 shares in the company, valued at $13,149,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $1,040,295.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 796,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,149,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $518,590.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,915,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,797,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,308 shares of company stock worth $5,802,999. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,750. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

