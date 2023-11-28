Gendell Jeffrey L Sells 3,602 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Gendell Jeffrey L reduced its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 3.92% of Team worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 145.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 109,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Team by 41.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Team by 672.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 397,535 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Team by 349.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 60,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Team by 83.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Team Price Performance

Shares of TISI stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 million, a P/E ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Team ( NYSE:TISI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Team in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Team Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Articles

