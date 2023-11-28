Gendell Jeffrey L Sells 9,087 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Gendell Jeffrey L lessened its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.23% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 45,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $21.27. 921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

