Gendell Jeffrey L Takes $1.41 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWN stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.71. 1,159,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,371. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.59. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

