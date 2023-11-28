Gendell Jeffrey L Takes Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODP. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ODP during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ODP by 875.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ODP by 2,326.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.37. 95,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,986. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.28. ODP had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on ODP in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ODP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ODP

ODP Company Profile

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.