General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Raised by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,984,000 after buying an additional 38,962 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.15. 100,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,244. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

