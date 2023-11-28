General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,083,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 670,518 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $228,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,384,000 after buying an additional 143,138 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in General Electric by 35.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,257,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220,210 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 62.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 85.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 27,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $119.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,412. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

