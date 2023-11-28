Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Genpact were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.56. 154,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

