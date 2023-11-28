Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Gentex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Trading Down 1.6 %

GNTX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,880. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 31.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gentex

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.