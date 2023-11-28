GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.76

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$37.76 and last traded at C$37.82, with a volume of 73309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.85.
GFL Environmental Trading Down 3.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -66.98, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.62.
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.3531599 EPS for the current year.
GFL Environmental Increases Dividend
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
