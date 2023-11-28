GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

GGL Resources Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.59.

About GGL Resources

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interest in Gold Point Project located in Nevada and Stein Diamond Project located in Southern Boothia Peninsula, as well as holds interest in Mountain Province Diamonds and Doyle kimberlite.

