Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBNXF. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

GBNXF stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.02. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

