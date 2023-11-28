Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Short Interest Update

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 2,380.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Giga-tronics Stock Performance

Shares of GIGA remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Giga-tronics has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 601.98%. The company had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized precision electronic equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Power Electronics & Displays, and Precision Electronic Solutions.

