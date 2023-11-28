Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Up 2,857.1% in November

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 2,857.1% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JETMF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,853. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 20.24.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. It operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft, as well as the Airbus A321 freighter. The company offers aircraft, crew, and maintenance and insurance using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

