Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Up 2,857.1% in November

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 2,857.1% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of JETMF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,853. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 20.24.
About Global Crossing Airlines Group
