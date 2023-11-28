Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 68,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Digital Solutions Price Performance

GDSI remained flat at $0.00 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 683,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,399. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Global Digital Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the cyber arms technology and security and technology solutions business. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

