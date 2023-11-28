Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Global Gp Llc Purchases 10,000 Shares

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.10 per share, with a total value of $341,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,524.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $341,100.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $333,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $328,800.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Global Gp Llc bought 415 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.49 per share, with a total value of $13,483.35.

On Thursday, September 21st, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $331,200.00.

Global Partners stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Global Partners LP has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 70.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,385,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

