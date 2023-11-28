Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Short Interest Update

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the October 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Aging Population ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF by 115,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Aging Population ETF by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Global X Aging Population ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95.

Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

