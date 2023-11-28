Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Stock Holdings Cut by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4,635.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,662,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 336,645 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,627,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 251,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 197,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $34.25. 177,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,343. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

