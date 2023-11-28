Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR) Short Interest Up 260.0% in November

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Global X Metaverse ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. 652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709. Global X Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of -1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38.
About Global X Metaverse ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Metaverse ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.