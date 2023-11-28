Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR) Short Interest Up 260.0% in November

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Global X Metaverse ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. 652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709. Global X Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of -1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38.

About Global X Metaverse ETF

The Global X Metaverse ETF (VR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 40 global companies that derive revenue from or have primary business operations associated with the Metaverse. VR was launched on Apr 26, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

