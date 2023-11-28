Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,879,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the previous session’s volume of 718,205 shares.The stock last traded at $18.85 and had previously closed at $18.83.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,051,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after buying an additional 242,883 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,672,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,881,000 after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 964,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,466,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,391,000 after buying an additional 79,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,175,000 after purchasing an additional 162,233 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

