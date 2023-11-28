Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Sets New 52-Week High at $219.33

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $219.33 and last traded at $217.40, with a volume of 250268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.38.

Get Globant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Globant

Globant Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 233.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Globant by 49.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in Globant by 50.0% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $5,014,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,362,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.