Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.94

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 27359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Globex Mining Enterprises Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$52.00 million, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a current ratio of 92.76.

About Globex Mining Enterprises

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

