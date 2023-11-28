Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLBS opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.15. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Maritime in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Maritime in the second quarter valued at $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

