Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Trading Up 25%

Shares of Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) were up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 113,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 63,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Golconda Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Golconda Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golconda Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golconda Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.