Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) traded down 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.85. 19,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 183,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

Get Golden Heaven Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Heaven Group stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Golden Heaven Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Heaven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Heaven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.