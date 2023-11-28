Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the October 31st total of 682,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.

Goldwind Science And Technology Stock Performance

XJNGF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. Goldwind Science And Technology has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.11.

Goldwind Science And Technology Company Profile

Goldwind Science And Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

