Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 78.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 182,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.61. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $181,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

