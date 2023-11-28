Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04.
Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 78.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance
GBDC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 182,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.61. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.
Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $181,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
