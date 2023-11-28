Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 475 ($6.00) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s current price.

Good Energy Group Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of GOOD stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 360 ($4.55). 44,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,451. Good Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.50 ($1.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 376 ($4.75). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 233.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 199.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39. The stock has a market cap of £60.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

Good Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.