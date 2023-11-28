Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 475 ($6.00) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s current price.
Good Energy Group Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of GOOD stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 360 ($4.55). 44,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,451. Good Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.50 ($1.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 376 ($4.75). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 233.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 199.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39. The stock has a market cap of £60.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.34 and a beta of 0.50.
Good Energy Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Good Energy Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.